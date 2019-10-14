Support needed to assist rescued puppies

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Oshawa Animal Services is appealing to the public to help six in-need puppies recently rescued by the organization.

Shelter manager Kathy Pittman-Feltham told The Oshawa Express the puppies, along with their mother, were rescued in partnership with another group from eastern Ontario.

“We understand that they were out on their own when the other rescue took them in,” Pittman-Feltham says.

The puppies were only hours old when taken in, and are now around six weeks old.

Their mother, Sadie, was experiencing mange at the time.

She is currently being treated and is on the road to recovery.

Soon after the puppies came in, they became lethargic and stopped eating.

Pittman-Feltham says they were diagnosed with the canine parvovirus, a highly contagious disease affecting a dog’s gastrointestinal tract.

The puppies required four days of 24-hour hospitalization and treatment and then put in strict isolation in the shelter, Pittman-Feltham says.

She notes the animals have been eating a lot, and considering the treatment both mother and puppies required, they are facing about $3,000 to $5,000 in bills.

Oshawa Animal Services is looking to the public for financial support, and donations of Science Diet large breed puppy food as well.

There are several ways residents can help out:

– By calling the City of Oshawa at 905-436-3311 (payment by credit card)

– Visiting the shelter at 919 Farewell Street (cash, credit or debit)

– Calling or visiting in person to Simcoe Rossland Animal Hospital (58 Rossland Road West, Oshawa, or 905-571-7333)

– In-person at Pet Valu at 1801 Dundas Street East in Whitby, PetSmart North at 320 Taunton Road West [Unit E1B] in Whitby, or Ren’s Pets at 980 Taunton Road East in Whitby

– E-transfer to oaspawsinneed@gmail.com

Pittman-Feltham says the dogs will eventually be ready for adoption, but she is unsure of exactly when they will be available.

