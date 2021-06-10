Support local: Visit a patio this summer

With the reopening of outdoor dining, the City of Oshawa is encouraging community members to support local businesses by dining out on patios across the city.

According to the city, the expedited temporary patio programs allow restaurants to expand outside of their four walls, or their existing patio. The temporary patio programs’ initiative was brought forward by the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force last summer to support local COVID-19 recovery.

Approved temporary patios can be located on roadways, sidewalks, private parking lots, on-street parking stalls, and other usable outdoor spaces.

Each patio option has different requirements that the applying establishment must meet or adhere to, such as accessibility and insurance, while also complying with provincial orders and Durham Region Health guidelines, says the city.

Once approved, an establishment can make use of its temporary patio on private property until the province opens up indoor dining to full capacity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

