Students sent to hospital after eating weed cookies

Two local students were taken to hospital after consuming cookies laced with cannabis.

According to police, on Dec. 5, the students from Hillsdale Public School in Oshawa ate the home-baked cookies and began to show signs of intoxication.

They were later taken to hospital where they were monitored overnight for elevated heart rates.

Police say an investigation revealed the cookies were made by a parent of one of the students for medicinal use, and were taken without consent.

The Durham Children’s Aid Society has been contacted to conduct a review of the situation.

Durham District School Board officials say “the situation was dealt with quickly and efficiently by both school staff and Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), and proper protocols were followed to ensure the safety and well-being of the students involved.”

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520.

