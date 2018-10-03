Student killed in north Oshawa crash

A 36-year-old Oshawa man faces charges after a 24-year-old international student was killed in an collision early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash took place at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road.

Police state deceased was stopped in a grey Honda Civic facing westbound when his vehicle was struck from behind by a black Honda Civic.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage, coming to rest on the opposite side of the intersection.

The driver of the impacted vehicle was found without vital signs at the scene and transported to Lakeridge Health Oshawa where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased, an international student from India, has not been released.

The accused has been charged with impaired operation causing death, exceed 80 mgs causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

The intersection was closed for several hours while evidence was collected. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with new information about this incident or who witnessed this collision is asked to call Dt./Cost. Bill Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

