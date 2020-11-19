Storm saw 2,300 homes without power

This past weekend saw a storm which took out power, knocked down power lines, trees, and more.

According to Oshawa PUC President Ivano Labriciossa, 2,300 Oshawa residents were without power for up to four hours on Sunday, starting at 4 p.m.

Labriciossa says there were two major outages, one in northeast Oshawa, and the other in south central Oshawa.

He notes most residents saw their power restored by 6 p.m., and those remaining had their power restored by 8:30 p.m.

He notes the main cause of the outages were two broken poles in the north, tree branches, and, in one case, a television power antenna came down on powerlines.

While winds were still strong the next day, Labriciossa notes Oshawa did not see anymore outages, and the city’s infrastructure held up well.

“I am proud of the team we have working here,” he says. “Despite COVID-19 and the high winds challenging the teams, they provided top notch service getting power restored quickly and safely,” he says.

