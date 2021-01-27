Store employee forcibly confined

Durham police had to break through the front glass door of a convenience store to free an employee who was being forcibly confined.

A 30-year-old man entered the Circle K convenience store on King Street East and Drew Street in Oshawa on Tuesday, Jan. 26, locked the front door, and began arguing with the clerk inside, who called police.

The suspect was inside the store with the employee when police arrived. When the employee attempted to get to the front door to unlock it, he was grabbed by the suspect and restrained.

Officers then broke the glass in the front door, entered and arrested the suspect without incident.

The suspect, of no fixed address, was charged with forcible confinement and assault. He was held for a bail hearing and will be provided with further mental health supports.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Cst. Tchorznickis at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3780.

