June is Seniors’ Month, and the province is focused on meeting the immediate needs of seniors.

Raymond Cho, Ontario’s Minister for Seniors’ and Accessibility, says Seniors’ Month is a time to salute and appreciate the “enormous contributions” seniors and older adults have made and continue to make toward building Ontario into the province it is today.

“It is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the programs and services that are available to meet the immediate needs of seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” says Cho.

The theme this year is Stay Safe, Active and Connected.

“Seniors have faced increased isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic – but we are making great strides in vaccinating older Ontarians, including those living in congregate settings,” Cho continues. “It may take a bit longer before life returns to normal.

Cho says many Seniors’ Month activities may be virtual again this year, however, he believes they still represent a meaningful way to recognize and connect with seniors.

“I encourage you to be a champion of Seniors’ Month and raise awareness about virtual gatherings and volunteer assistance currently available to seniors in your community,” he says.

Oshawa Senior Community Centres (OSCC) 55+ says although the world looks different due to COVID-19, the organization will continue its tradition of celebrating seniors, recognizing those who continue to make the community a dynamic and vibrant place to live.

This year’s celebration, entitled “Seniors’ Summer Kickoff” will feature over 20 free programs and events for seniors to enjoy virtually.

The celebration will take place on Tuesday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will include everything from cooking demonstrations to yoga, wellness seminars to mixology.

The day’s headliner, Joan MacDonald, will share her inspirational story of finding fitness in her seventies, opening up a whole new world of fun and vitality.

For more information on events and activities for Seniors’ Month, visit www.oscc.ca/summerkickoff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

