Station Gallery bringing virtual art to students

Station Gallery is supporting local teachers and students from the Durham District School Board with an innovative new program designed to bring dynamic art programming into classrooms.

Teachers of students in Grade 1 through 8 will be able to access curriculum-based workshops developed by Station Gallery Artist Educators. Each virtual lesson will include a 45-minute art lesson featuring Artist Educator Rola Jaber.

Station Gallery CEO Kerri King says bringing art to the broader community is a significant part of Station Gallery’s mandate.

“These lessons provide immersive experiences for students who otherwise may not have the means to access them,” she says. “We look forward to providing a unique and inclusive opportunity to learn about local artists, media and form.”

A list of curriculum connections will be providing along with each workshop for teachers, so they can choose the workshop that best suits their class.

Peter Arnott, facilitator for the arts, health and physical education at DDSB, says the board is pleased to welcome the Station Gallery to provide visual arts programming for elementary students.

“Delivered virtually, teachers and Station Gallery instructors have provided an opportunity for participating classes to embark on their unique journey of creation and connectivity within the Arts Curriculum.”

For more information about the program, visit www.stationgallery.ca/virtualschoolprogramming.

