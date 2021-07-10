Standardbred Drive undergoing road work

Standardbred Drive will be closed next week to through traffic for new service connections.

The road closure will take place on Standardbred Drive between Halo Street and Arctic Red Drive from July 12, 2021 until July 16, 2021. However, the city says unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

Road closure signs will be posted in accordance with provincial standards. There will be no emergency access during the closure – local traffic only.

