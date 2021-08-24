Stabbing sends two to hospital

A 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old female were taken to a trauma centre after being stabbed in Oshawa.

Durham police were called to an apartment on Simcoe Street South on Monday, Aug. 23 around 3 a.m. for a stabbing. Officers say an altercation had ensued before the victims were stabbed.

Police arrived along with Durham Paramedic Services and both victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. They remain in hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspects fled on foot and there are no suspect descriptors at this time as the victims are not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact DRPS Det. Graff at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

