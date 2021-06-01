Stabbing sends one to hospital

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Oshawa.

Durham police were called to an apartment on Nonquon Road on Thursday, May 28 around 5:40 p.m.

Police say an altercation had ensued between the victim and a female suspect and the victim was subsequently stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene but was arrested nearby. Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.

A 17-year-old female has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of weapons dangerous to the public. She was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information regarding this incident can contact DRPS D/Cst. Bowler at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

