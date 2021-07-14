Stabbing sends one to hospital

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Oshawa early Tuesday morning.

Durham police were called to the area of Simcoe Street South and Metcalfe Street for the report of a fight on Tuesday, July 13 around 12:55 a.m.

Police say officers arrived and located the victim who was suffering from injuries as a result of being stabbed.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The first suspect is described as a white male, between 25 and 30 years old with a shaved head.

The second suspect is described as a white male with slender build and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact DRPS D/Cst. Bowler at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

