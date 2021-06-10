Stabbing sends one to hospital

Durham police are seeking witnesses after a 30-year-old man was located at a local hospital with a stab wound.

Officers were called to the Oshawa hospital on Sunday, June 6, around 7:40 a.m., after the victim walked himself to the emergency room with a stab wound. Police say the victim was uncooperative with hospital staff and police and investigators are trying to determine where the stabbing occurred.

The male suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspect descriptors at this time and police have very limited information.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact DRPS Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5200.

