Residents can spring into action and help the most vulnerable in the city by donating to Feed the Need in Durham’s (FTND) spring campaign.

The ‘Spring into Action’ campaign runs until June 20, 2021 with a goal of raising $200,000 and 25,000 pounds of food.

“As we move into spring and with the demand for emergency food support across Durham at its highest level since 2008, [the campaign will] help ensure that all residents who face food insecurity have the support that they need,” states FTND.

The campaign will support the ongoing collection and distribution of fresh and non-perishable food across Durham.

Through community support, FTND says they have been able to provide the equivalent of 1.5 million meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity in the community since March 2020.

As the community continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign will further help the organization to continue to ensure those in need have access to healthy and nutritious food.

While COVID-19 has exacerbated many of the challenges faced by the most vulnerable in the community, FTND Executive Director Ben Earle says food insecurity is not a new concern, nor will it disappear as the pandemic subsides.

“We need to continue to work collectively to ensure that those who face hunger in Durham have the support that they need to live healthy lives with nutritious food,” he says, noting FTND relies on community support to achieve this effort.

“We are always humbled by the generosity of Durham residents and businesses.”

For more information on the ‘Spring into Action’ campaign, or to make a monetary donation, visit https://feedtheneedindurham.ca.

