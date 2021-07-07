Sports community mourns loss of longtime Oshawa journalist

Longtime journalism and sports enthusiast Walter “Wally” Donaldson has passed away after a battle with colon cancer at the age of 70.

Donaldson most recently worked at Rockburne Bros for several years “where he took much pride in accommodating and caring for every one of his clients,” reads his obituary.

“However, his pride and joy throughout his life was his significant involvement with the Sporting Community of Durham Region.”

Among the many aspects of his career, first as a sports writer, then sports editor of the Oshawa Times, and color commentating for the Oshawa Generals, “allowed Donaldson to meet and acquire many long-time friends and acquaintances at every level of sport throughout the years.”

Donaldson was also a sports writer for The Oshawa Express.

The Oshawa Generals released a statement after learning of his passing.

“For more than 20 years, Donaldson worked many games from the press box, working for the Oshawa Times as a sports journalist. He even joined the organization as a colour commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Dave Gilbert,” the statement reads.

“The entire organization wishes to send the Donaldson family love during this time of loss,” states the Gens organization.

A celebration of life will be held by the family in August following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

