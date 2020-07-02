Splash pads, sports fields to reopen

A number of outdoor amenities will reopen in Oshawa in response to the Ontario Government’s Stage 2 gradual reopening of communities.

This includes outdoor splash pads, and permits will be offered for sports training on outdoor soccer fields, sports fields and ball diamonds. These changes will take effect on Thursday, July 2.

The city’s Pandemic Steering Committee has been working to introduce the gradual reopening of the city in a manner that mitigates risk and follows the medical advice of the province and the region.

As directed by the province, outdoor team sports may resume use of fields for training purposes only and with no scrimmages or games. Physical distancing measures of two metres (six feet) separation must be adhered to at all times when using the fields and diamonds.

Teams are reminded that there is no access to public washrooms or change rooms.

Interested teams can contact the Facility Booking Office at FBO@Oshawa.ca to book an outdoor space and learn more.

The city is also reopening its nine splash pads as of Thursday, July 2.

Splash pads will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and hours may be extended during an extreme heat alert. For more information on splash pad locations, visit https://www.oshawa.ca/things-to-do/splash-pads.asp

City staff will monitor activity on a rotating basis at splash pads and will clean and disinfect the splash pads during each visit.

At Lakeview Park, the city is now providing portable washroom units, including accessible units. The portable units allow the city to offer washroom facilities that provide for physical distancing. Hand sanitizer is also available at each unit and they are being cleaned and disinfected daily.

Additionally, the city has made some picnic tables available at Lakeview Park for visitors to use while adhering to health authority guidelines and government orders.

For more updates on city programming, operations and services, visit the frequently asked questions webpage at www.oshawa.ca/coronavirusfaq.

