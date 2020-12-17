Snow clearing reminders

With winter right around the corner, the snow will soon be falling.

As an Oshawa resident, it’s important to know who is responsible for clearing the snow and where.

The city is responsible for anti-ice high priority roads and hills, as well as salt, sand and all city owned roads.

The city also clears all sidewalks adjacent to city owned properties, walkways and trails throughout the city, and municipal parking lots and city facility parking lots, as well as sidewalks and windows for people on the snow clearing assistance program.

During a snow clearing operation, the city updates the snow clearing activity report three times a day, morning, afternoon and evening, to provide updates on the progress of snow clearing operations.

Residents are responsible for clearing the sidewalk adjacent to their property, and snow from the driveway and sidewalk should be piled onto their own property – not on the roadway.

There is also no on-street parking during a snow clearing operation.

There are many things community members can do to help during snowfall periods.

Be patient while waiting for the streets to be cleared; reduce the height of the snow bank at the end of the property by shovelling snow back further on the property – this improves visibility when entering or exiting the driveway; clear snow away from hydrants and catch basins; and place garbage, green bin and recycling at ground level with a clear path from the road.

Snow accumulations should be removed around exit doors, stairways, fire escapes, and furnace vents.

It is also important to drive according to the conditions, and allow extra time for safe travel.

If plows are on the roads, give them plenty of room as they may have to back up.

According to the city, during winter snowstorms, the city’s snow removal crews work around the clock and aim to complete clearing within 24 hours of the end of a snowfall.

For more information, visit www.oshawa.ca/residents/snow-clearing.

