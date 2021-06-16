Six-year-old drowns in Oshawa

A six-year-old child drowned at a large house party in Oshawa Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call for a large gathering at a residential home near Birchview Drive and Ormond Drive on Saturday, June 12, around 7 p.m.

After police arrived, they were advised that a six-year-old female was missing. Police started to search the property and located the female victim in the pool. One of the officers dove into the pool and retrieved the child.

Officers performed CPR until Durham Paramedic Services arrived and the young female was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are looking into the matter and this investigation is ongoing.

DRPS say they are continuing to support the family during this horrible tragedy and encourage all families to exercise extreme care when dealing with water safety during the summer months.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact DRPS Cst. Kollaard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1614.

