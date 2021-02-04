SIU investigating death of woman who fell from downtown Oshawa parking garage

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman after she fell seven floors from a parking garage in downtown Oshawa.

According to the SIU, Durham Regional Police were contacted by concerned community members to report a person on the roof of the parking garage at 1 Mary St. N.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the roof and attempts were made to speak with her. A short time later, the woman fell seven floors to the ground below. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and one witness officer have been designated, according to the SIU.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is being urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence related to this incident can upload it through the SIU website.

