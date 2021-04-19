SIU called in after Durham police officer fires gun at vehicle

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a shot was fired by a Durham police officer in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police received a report of a suspicious person and theft from the LCBO at Harmony and Taunton roads around 4:41 p.m. on Friday, April 16, according to an SIU report.

The report states an officer arrived in the area and fired his gun at a vehicle. Durham police pursued the vehicle and it was stopped in the area of Highways 401 and 427.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody; no injuries have been reported as a result of the gunfire.

SIU and forensic investigators were dispatched to the scene and are investigating the incident.

