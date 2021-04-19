Latest News

SIU called in after Durham police officer fires gun at vehicle

Posted on April 19, 2021 by oshawaexpress in CRIME

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a shot was fired by a Durham police officer in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police received a report of a suspicious person and theft from the LCBO at Harmony and Taunton roads around 4:41 p.m. on Friday, April 16, according to an SIU report.

The report states an officer arrived in the area and fired his gun at a vehicle. Durham police pursued the vehicle and it was stopped in the area of Highways 401 and 427.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody; no injuries have been reported as a result of the gunfire.

SIU and forensic investigators were dispatched to the scene and are investigating the incident.

