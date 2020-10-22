Single car collision sends Oshawa senior to hospital

A senior suffered serious injuries after a single car collision in Oshawa.

Officers were called to a serious collision involving a single motor vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 20, around 3:48 p.m.

A red Pontiac Vibe was travelling eastbound on Adelaide Avenue East approaching Laguna Street when it crossed over the westbound lane and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree on the north side of Adelaide Avenue East.

Police attended and have taken carriage of the investigation.

The 87-year-old female driver was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed this collision is asked to contact D/Cst. Riley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5216.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

