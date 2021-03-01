Signs of our times

By Bill Fox/Columnist

A Johannesburg gas station has become quite a landmark with its daily #PetrolPumpWisdom – inspiring quotes and messages written on a chalkboard.

The lady behind this initiative is Alison Billett.

“We inherited the board from the previous owner, Dick Hutton, when we bought the filling station from him almost 20 years ago. We continued the tradition and it has become a landmark – more so now that it’s on social media!” The boards have appeared many times in newspapers and magazines and have been spoken about on radio stations all over the world.

Some motorists say they deliberately travel this route just to read the gas pump messages that brighten their day. Here’s a selection of some of my favourites:

-This is not the year you get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have.

-When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace –Jim Hendrix.

-Be what you needed when you were younger.

-It’s better to walk alone, than with a crowd going in the wrong direction.

-When you forgive, you heal. When you let go, you grow!

-Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.

-In a world where you can be almost anything, be kind.

-When you make a commitment, you build hope. When you keep it you build trust.

-Make your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears. – Nelson Mandela

-The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

-Sometimes we are tested not to show our weaknesses, but to discover our strengths.

-One of my dilemmas – If you had to choose between eating chocolate bars every day or being skinny, which would you choose, Kit Kat or Coffee Crisp?

-Tough times don’t last, tough people do.

-So far you have survived 100 per cent of our worst days. You’re doing great!

-If at first you don’t succeed, try two more times, so your failure is statistically significant.

-You can achieve anything when people work together as one.

I also found some other signs I think you might appreciate;

-OPP sign – Everyone who hates speeding tickets, raise your right foot.

And trust churches to have more funny signs:

-Tweet others, as you would like to be tweeted.

-This too shall pass. It might pass like a kidney stone, but it’s gunna pass.

-Had not planned on giving up quite this much for Lent!

-Choose the bread of life, or you are toast.

-A long time ago, in a Galilee far, far away.

-God answers Knee Mail.

-A narrow mind is usually accompanied by a wide mouth.

-God expects spiritual fruit, not religious nuts

-I was addicted to the Hokey Pokey but I turned myself around.

-Every time I pass a church, I pay a little visit, so when at last I’m carried in, the Lord won’t say, “who is it?”

-At the heart of every sin, is the letter “I”.

-A bad attitude is like a flat tire, you won’t go anywhere until you change it.

-If your life stinks, we have a pew for you.

I’m at ‘bdfox@rogers.com” hoping for better signs ahead.

