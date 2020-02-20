Signal system work affecting GO Train service Feb. 29

Construction along Metrolinx’s Union Station corridor will lead to some changes in GO Train service on Feb. 29.

Improvements are being made to support a new signaling system, which Metrolinx officials say will lead to increased capacity, improved communications and service reliability.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Lakeshore East GO trains will run on an hourly schedule until 5 p.m. to allow for upgrades.

Westbound trains will leave Oshawa hourly at 41 minutes past the hour, while eastbound trains will leave Union Station hourly at 13 minutes past the hour.

Regular service will resume starting with the 2:41 p.m. westbound trip from Oshawa.

Riders are encouraged to check schedules in advance at gotransit.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

