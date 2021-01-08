Sidewalk on Ormond Drive closed to pedestrians until May

The city is doing some sidewalk work on Ormond Drive, and is closed for use until May.

Work is being done on the west side of Ormond Drive between the north and south legs of Silverstone Crescent., south of Parkwood Meadows Park.

The city says they closed off the sidewalk while the work is done for the safety of pedestrians and acknowledges this may cause an inconvenience for some people.

Construction is expected to be completed by May 30, 2021.

