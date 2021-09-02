Showcasing Asian heritage at the DRIFF drive-in

The Durham Region International Film Festival’s (DRIFF) summer drive-in film series continues on Sept. 9 with the first of two screenings taking place this month.

DRIFF’s second last drive-in screening will showcase Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming, a dazzling animated film depicting the coming-of-age of a young Canadian poet travelling through Iran.

In collaboration with the DRIFF team, Window Horses director Ann Marie Fleming personally selected Caroline Soo Jung Lee’s short film, At the Bottom of the Sea, to open the evening.

Lee’s visually experimental short film was filmed in Seoul in 2018 and documents the growing feminist movement against systemic misogyny, surveillance, and widespread sexism in South Korea.

The event takes place at the Town of Whitby Municipal Building, located at 575 Rossland Rd. E., on Thursday, Sept. 9 at duck.

Continuing the creative conversation beyond the drive-in, a candid and unscripted conversation between these three talented filmmakers will be available at driff.ca and on our social media accounts @CatchTheDRIFF.

Head to driff.ca/shifting-the-narrative-asian-heritage for more information on this screening. Tickets to each event will be $15 per car and can be purchased here: bit.ly/DRIFFDriveIn

