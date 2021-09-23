Shots fired in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after shots were fired on a residential street in Oshawa.

Officers were called to the area of Hall Street near Simcoe Street on Saturday, Sept. 18, around 3:20 p.m., for reports of gunshots.

Police on scene located shell casings and two vehicles and a residence sustained damage from the gunshots. No injuries were reported.

Officers say a vehicle was observed leaving the area shortly after the time of the shooting. The vehicle is described as a dark pickup truck.

Anyone with home security or dash cam video in the area, or anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS D/Cst. Woolley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732.

