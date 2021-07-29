Shots fired in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in Oshawa.

Officers were called to the area of Wayne Avenue and Somerville Street on Wednesday, July 28, around 2:15 a.m., for reports of the sounds of gunshots.

Officers attended and located casings behind a home. No injuries were reported.

Police say a vehicle was observed leaving the area shortly after the time of the shooting. There are no further descriptors at this time.

Anyone with home security or dash-cam video at the location mentioned, or anyone with new information can contact DRPS D/Cst. Shaw at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2712.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

