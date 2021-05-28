Shots fired in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at an apartment building in Oshawa.

Durham police say on Friday, May 21, around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Stevenson Road and Cartier Avenue area for the sound of gunshots. Police attended the area but could not locate any victims or evidence of gunfire.

At around 7:30 p.m., police were called to an apartment building on Stevenson Road South for a report of damage caused by bullets. The apartment was entered and no victims were located.

Police say a vehicle was observed in the area shortly before the time of the shooting. The vehicle travelled southbound on Stevenson Road, westbound on Cartier Avenue, and northbound on Durham Street. The vehicle is described as a large red passenger vehicle.

Anyone with home security or dash-cam video at the described located, or anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS Det. Jaciuk at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1853.

