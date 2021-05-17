Shots fired in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after multiple shots were fired on a residential street in Oshawa.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Normandy Street and Dean Avenue for reports of shots fired on Thursday, May 13 around 12:45 a.m. Police arrived on scene and discovered damage to a residence. The occupants inside the residence were not injured.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area travelling westbound on Dean Avenue. The vehicle is described as a dark, two-door sedan and the driver is described as a white male.

Anyone with home security or dash-cam video in the area, or anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5200.

