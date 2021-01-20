Shots fired in north Oshawa

Durham police are investigating after gunshots were heard in north Oshawa Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Hill Rise Court on Wednesday, Jan. 20 around 6 a.m. for reports of the sounds of gunshots.

No injured people or vehicles were located in the area, however police say a pickup truck was observed circling the area before and after the gunshots were heard.

Police are canvassing the area and asking for any home security or dash cam footage from early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Crosbie at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1815.

