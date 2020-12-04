Shotgun seized during search warrant in Oshawa

Durham police have seized a sawed-off shotgun and three imitation firearms during a search warrant in Oshawa.

Police responded to a residence on Malaga Road in Oshawa on Monday, Nov. 30 after a disturbance at the residence. Police were informed that a firearm was seen in the home.

Officers responded quickly and contained the home. Numerous occupants exited and two parties were placed in custody.

A search warrant was executed later that evening and officers seized a sawed-off shotgun and three imitation firearms from inside the residence.

Two males, aged 28 and 34, both of no fixed address, are facing a combined 46 charges, including weapons dangerous and loaded prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.

They were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact D/Cst. Smith at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5281.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

