Shot fired in Oshawa

Durham police are looking for a suspect after a shot was fired into a residential lobby in south Oshawa on the weekend.

On June 27 around 10:50 p.m., police responded to the area of Bloor Street near Simcoe Street in Oshawa for damage to a residential lobby. A resident found the glass lobby shattered. Police reviewed video surveillance and it’s believed that a shot was fired from a white SUV. Police searched the area for evidence.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV with tinted windows. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Graff at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

