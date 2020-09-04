Shooting leaves five dead, one injured

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

Five people are dead after a shooting at a residence in Oshawa early Friday morning.

Speaking on scene, Durham Regional Police Constable George Tudos says homicide investigators have confirmed five victims – one female and four males, noting two of the victims are young persons.

The names and ages of the deceased have not yet been identified.

Another female, who suffered a gunshot wound, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrived on scene at a residence on Parklane Avenue in Oshawa after reports of multiple shots fired early Friday morning.

Tudos says forensic officers were able to gain entry into the residence under the coroner’s authority. According to Tudos, a truck that was parked on the street will be towed away for forensic investigators to examine and determine how it’s connected to the case.

“Right now it’s too early to say its involvement within the case, whether it’s related to the suspect or not, so that’s something that we will be examining further,” he says.

Officers initially described it as a “chaotic scene,” according to the police constable.

“There were numerous officers and a lot of information going,” he says, adding police had to exit the residence once one of the parties was located.

“We made sure she was tended to by EMS, and right there made sure we locked it up to preserve the evidence,” he says.

Police are awaiting a warrant to process the scene for further evidence. More information will follow.

