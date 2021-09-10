A 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Oshawa.

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ritson Road North and Bond Street East on Thursday, Sept. 9, around 11:50 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say information received as part of the investigation indicates the suspect(s) fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male with short dreads.

The intersection was closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact DRPS D/Cst. Woolley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732.

