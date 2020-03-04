Shadow Eagle Resto Bar & Grill open at Kendalwood Park Plaza

One of Durham Region’s newest restaurants is open for business and ready to serve.

Shadow Eagle Resto Bar & Grill is located in the Kendalwood Park Plaza at 1801 Dundas St. E. in Whitby.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

At Shadow Eagle Resto Bar & Grill, they offer a variety of delicious food and an exceptional selection of wines and drinks under a perfect atmosphere.

The restaurant is decked out with 30 high-definition TVs so you never have to miss a moment of your favourite game, whether it’s the Raptors, Leafs, Blue Jays or NFL.

Shadow Eagle is also well-equipped to host birthday parties, private events, work parties, and meetings for groups up to 260 people. Their team always strives for excellence and look forward to serving you.

Start your meal with one of their appetizers, like the broccoli cheddar bites (golden-fried broccoli and cheddar bites served with ranch), loaded skins (shaved potato skins topped with mixed cheese, bacon, green onions, and sour cream), or bruschetta (classic bruschetta mixed over ciabatta halves topped with a choice of feta or mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze). The salad menu includes the classic Caesar salad, ultimate Cobb salad, Thai mango salad and more.

The “Taste of Asia” menu features a variety of Asian-inspired dishes, such as the spicy Lamb masala (juicy lamb chunks cooked with potatoes in spicy curry sauce served with rice and naan), chicken and shrimp pad Thai (grilled chicken, tiger shrimp, vegetables and tofu mixed in pad Thai sauce, served with rice noodles, garnished with green onions and peanuts), and ginger beef (ginger-marinated beef strips and fresh broccoli heads tossed in spicy stir-fry sauce).

The extensive menu also features burgers, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, and nachos. Join them in person for a meal today, or order online through SkipTheDishes.

Shadow Eagle is open Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight.

For more information call 905-240-9000 or visit them at www.shadoweaglerestobargrill.com/

For information on updates and current events, follow and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ShadowEagle.Resto.Bar.Grill/

