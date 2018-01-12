VIDEO-Second fire of the week rips through Oshawa business

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A fire in the early morning hours at Hot Spot Auto Parts in Oshawa on Jan. 12 marks the second major fire in the city in five days.

Only a few short days ago, a deadly fire in downtown Oshawa left four people dead.

It is unclear what time the fire first started, but the building appeared to be fully engulfed in flames around 7:30 a.m. with numerous fire crews battling the flames.

The Oshawa Express has been informed that nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Simcoe Street and Bloor Street remained closed at the intersection and drivers are advised to avoid the area. As well, Oshawa Fire Services advises residents living in south Oshawa to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors shut as the smoke is now traveling in an easterly direction.

More to come on this story.

