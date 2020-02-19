Searching for outstanding seniors

The Oshawa Senior Community Centres 55+ (OSCC55+) is looking for candidates for the Ontario’s 2020 Senior of the Year Award.

This award recognizes outstanding seniors who have enriched the social, cultural or civic life of the Oshawa community.

Nominees must be 65 years of age or older and have contributed to different fields such as the arts, literature, community service, volunteering, education, fitness, and humanitarian activities.

After nominees have been evaluated by the OSCC55+, one candidate’s name will be sent for Oshawa city council’s approval in April.

The Senior of the Year award will be given to the chosen senior at the OSCC55+ Seniors’ Month event this June.

Nominations will be accepted until March 6 at 4:30 p.m.

For nomination details, visit http://www.ontario.ca/page/honours-and-awardscommunity.

