Search warrants results in seizure of drugs, cash and gun

A drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of a quantity of drugs, cash and a gun.

Durham police concluded a drug trafficking investigation on March 8, which resulted in two arrests and two search warrants in Oshawa. As a result of the investigation, police seized a motor vehicle, a loaded firearm, and more than $231,000 in drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and MDMA.

A 38-year-old Oshawa man was arrested and charged for a number of drug trafficking related offences.

A 28-year-old Oshawa man was arrested and charged for a number of drug trafficking related and firearms offences.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact the DRPS Gun & Gang Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800.

