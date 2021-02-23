Search warrant results in seizure of drugs, cash

Durham police have arrested three suspects and seized a quantity of drugs and cash after concluding a drug investigation in Oshawa.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Steeplechase Street on Friday, Feb. 19 where police seized approximately $50,000 in cash and $20,000 in drugs, including cocaine, crystal meth, and oxycodone.

A 23-year-old Oshawa man is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking of a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 19-year-old Oshawa female is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime. She was held for a bail hearing.

A 43-year-old female is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime. She was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the Central West Community Resource Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1871.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

