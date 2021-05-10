Search warrant results in drugs, weapons seized

Durham police have arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of drugs and weapons after concluding an investigation in Oshawa.

Members of the Guns and Gangs Unit and Tactical Support Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on King Street East on Thursday, May 6 in which investigators seized a quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and GHB, as well as two replica firearms and an over-capacity magazine.

A 32-year-old Oshawa male has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, meth and GHB), possession of cocaine, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a prohibited device contrary to an order, and failing to comply with recognizance. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 31-year-old female has been charged with possession contrary to a prohibition order, unlicensed person possessing a prohibited weapon, possession of meth, failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to comply with a release order. She was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact DRPS Det. Campbell at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5823.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

