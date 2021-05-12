Search for the next police chief to begin soon

The search will soon begin for the next chief of the Durham Regional Police Services.

The Durham Regional Police Services Board announced recently the consultation process for the selection of the next chief will begin and a Request for Proposals has been issued to solicit interest in supporting the board in this process. The RFP is posted at https://durham.bidsandtenders.ca/Module/Tenders/en/Tender/Detail/e7c2fcce-c0ca-4e75-af73-31e85330707c.

According to DRPS Board Chair Bobbie Drew, choosing the chief of police is one of the board’s most important responsibilities.

“We approach this responsibility with an abundance of care and commitment to a rigorous assessment process,” she says.

In order to choose the best candidate possible, Drew says the board is initiating a comprehensive process that begins, as its foundation, with an understanding of the needs and perspectives of the community.

“We want to receive input from citizens across the region, from DRPS members, and from all stakeholders on the qualities and characteristics of our next leader,” Drew continues. “The consultation process is identified as one of the key actions to increase transparency in decision making in the Board’s Action Plan to Enhance Trust and Confidence in the DRPS.”

The successful proponent that will assist the board in the consultation phase will be identified in June, public and stakeholder meetings will occur, and an online survey will be made available to obtain input as soon as possible thereafter, according to the board.

Interim Chief Todd Rollauer, who has served as chief of police on an interim basis since September 2020, will continue in this capacity until the next chief is chosen.

The board says it “wishes to express its gratitude to Chief Rollauer for his effective and steady leadership during this transition period.”

