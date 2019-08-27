SCOTT, John Adam
At Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, August 26th, 2019. John, in his 60th year. Beloved husband of Debbie of Oshawa. Loving father of Jennifer Scott and husband Lanny; Tara Scott and fiancé Travis Young, all of Oshawa. Dear grandfather of Jaxon, Juliette and Jasper Pollard; Oliver Young and Sweet Pea. Fondly remembered by brother Robert Scott of Oshawa; by brothers-in-law Jeff, Pete and Kevin Rose and their families. Sadly missed by Toby and the late Phoebe. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday from 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph The Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1100 Mary St. N. (at Beatrice St. E.), Oshawa on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Whitby. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Donations in memory of John to ShareLife would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.