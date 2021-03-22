Dear Editor:

I am now spending time with my grandchildren.

Our failure to address impending environmental disaster is risking their future and their children’s. We need climate action now. Canada needs a climate law that ensures a rapid reduction in our emissions as soon as possible. Bill C-12 doesn’t have a 2025 target.

Politicians must be accountable for reducing emissions in the crucial next five years. The bill must require the feds to work with provinces, industry and Indigenous peoples to develop and implement plans to achieve their emission targets.

And, each and every one of us needs to do all we can do to help save our planet. It took a natural disaster to wipe out the dinosaurs after almost 200 million years on earth. We aren’t to 200,000 years since that time and are dangerously close to doing ourselves in.

Let’s act. Thanks.

Sincerely,

Michael Robertson

