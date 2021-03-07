Dear Editor,

It has been quite some time since I have written a letter to the editor, but this time I felt compelled.

I am a monarchist and I have no qualms admitting such. This is purposely written before the interview with Meghan Markle. I am not sure what I think about this whole debacle, but what I do know is that it takes a long time (certainly more than three years) to figure out your place in the Royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge took a total of 11 years before she decided to join the firm. That is not to say that Meghan did not have sufficient time to assimilate. Accordingly, she knew what she was in for – not necessarily the entire thing, however she could have handled it better.

Meghan had the unique opportunity of observing everything and then deciding if it was for her. She has caused so much upset in the Royal family, I am quite sure they do not know how to react!

One last thing I will say is that Meghan’s children will not set foot on English soil, ever. Prince Harry will one day wake up and realize what he has done and by then it will be too late!

Ron Horner

