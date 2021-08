The Rotary Club of Oshawa is hosting a yard sale.

The event will be held beside the Holiday Inn Express, in the Wilson and Lee parking lot, on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Yard sale items include household items, kitchen items, books, golf bags and accessories, furniture and more.

Proceeds from the yard sale will go to support Community Living Oshawa Clarington.

