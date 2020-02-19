Rotarians help build communities around the world

The Mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

Ron Dick of the Rotary Club of Oshawa exemplifies the Mission of Rotary International in action.

Ron and his wife Karen have been very ctive in their community serving as Volunteer Fitness Instructors at the Durham YMCA and participating in the annual YMCA Sweat for Good Challenge (formerly Megathon) and the Ride to Conquer Cancer ride from Toronto to Niagara Falls.

Ron has been an active Rotarian since 1985 (1985-2000 Rotary Club of Sudbury; 2000-2014 Rotary Clubs of Saskatoon and Winnipeg-Assiniboine; 2014 to present Rotary Club of Oshawa). He has served as Rotary President three times in Sudbury (1987-88), Saskatoon (1995-96) and Oshawa (2017-18) – the club on each occasion achieved the Citation awarded by the Rotary International President.

In his business life, Ron has been a Financial Advisor for over 38 years. Ron has achieved many designations within his profession and is a member of the Centre for Advanced Underwriting (CALU) demonstrating the highest professional standards in his industry.

Ron also has a long history of activities in International Service. As part of his service on the Rotary District 7010 International Service committee, he did a project visit to Conseulo, Dominican Republic in 1988. Continuing his World Community Service work, Ron chaired the Rotary District 5550 International Service Committee from 1996-2000. During that time Ron had the opportunity to do post project visits to Fancy, St. Vincent and Lima, Peru and received the Rotary International Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service in 2000. Currently, he is working as a member of the Rotary District 7070 Advisory Council heading up the Six Areas of Focus Action Committees.

It comes as no surprise that with such an outstanding history of service to Rotary, and to local and international communities, Ron has been selected by the Rotary District 7070 Nominating Committee to serve as District Governor for the Rotary year 2021-22.

Ron and Karen live in Oshawa and enjoy a blended family of four adult children, two grandchildren and the family pet, a long coat German Shepherd named Dakota.

Karen is the regional manager for the Great West Life Disability Claims office and has also taken a very active role in Rotary participating in the many social events and co-managing the ticket sellers at the Oshawa Ribfest.

You can catch Ron on Mondays at noon at the Rotary Club of Oshawa weekly meeting (Oshawa Golf & Curling Club).

You could also join him at 7 p.m. or Thursday mornings at 7 a.m. for a 45-minute Cyclefit (spin) class.

On April 3, the Rotary Club of Oshawa will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The celebration will be held at the Jubilee Pavilion with guest speaker The Hon. Ed Broadbent, chair of The Broadbent Institute and former Oshawa MP. For more information, contact club president Jay Cannings at jaycannings@gmail.com .

You may also contact Jay to learn more about the Rotary Club of Oshawa. For evening meetings, contact the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood president Lennis Trotter at 905-985-0963.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

