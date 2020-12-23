Robbery investigation leads to seizure of $24,000 in drugs

Durham police have charged two males after a robbery investigation resulted in the seizure of $24,000 in drugs.

A 21-year-old male victim contacted police on Dec. 19 and advised that he was forcibly confined, assaulted and robbed of his personal property by two suspects at an Oshawa residence.

Police were able to identify the suspects and arrested them leaving a residence on Nonquon Road in Oshawa. They were found to be in possession of cocaine, which was seized.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at the residence and seized cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth, and LSD pills, with an approximate street value of $24,000.

A 42-year-old of Nonquon Road in Oshawa is charged with robbery and drug trafficking-related offences, including robbery, forcible confinement, dangerous weapons, uttering threats, seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 39-year-old of Nonquon Road in Oshawa is charged with robbery and breaching probation. He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information can contact D/Cst. Woolley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732.

