Road work on Harmony and Winchester

Lane restrictions will take place on Winchester Road West starting next week for road work.

The lane restrictions will be in effect from Dec. 7 to Dec. 23 on Winchester Road West from Simcoe Street North to 250 metres west of Simcoe Street North in Oshawa in order to safely construct an entrance to support new development, according to the Regional Municipality of Durham.

Residents in Oshawa’s south end will also see a section of Harmony Road South closed next weekend to safely install a watermain.

Harmony Road South will be closed from Olive Avenue to Florell Drive in Oshawa on Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13.

Unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedules.

The region says it realizes the construction work will be disruptive and will make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.

