Road closures, lane restrictions on Townline Road North

Road closures and lane restrictions began today, May 12, on Townline Road North to complete the construction and installation of sanitary sewers and watermains.

Lane restrictions will be in effect on Townline Road North from Taunton Road to Coldstream Drive, on the border of Oshawa and Courtice.

According to the Region of Durham, Townline Road will be closed to through traffic in four stages throughout the year between Beatrice Street East to Coldstream Drive.

“Access for local traffic and emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the project,” states the region.

Further advanced notice will be provided to residents to confirm closure dates and detour routes.

The region says traffic detour signs will be posted in advance of the closure and businesses in the area will remain open throughout the construction.

Construction is expected to be completed by May 31, 2021.

