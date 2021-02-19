Road closure coming on Pinecrest Road

Part of Pinecrest Road at Harmony Road North in Oshawa will be closed until March to complete underground work at the intersection.

Durham Region’s contractor, KAPP Infrastructure Inc., will be closing Pinecrest Road at Harmony Road North beginning Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

Residents are to use Swiss Height as the detour route during this time.

The region says weather conditions may influence the work schedule. Local businesses will remain open and accessible.

